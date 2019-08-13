Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Lowered Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding as Stock Declined; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined, Iowa State Bank Has Upped by $436,020 Its Position

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $34.63. About 10.31M shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $163.96. About 220,917 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS IN LIGHT OF THIS APPOINTMENT, DIAGEO AND BURNS HAVE AGREED THAT HER APPOINTMENT TO DIAGEO BOARD WILL BE DELAYED; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 19/03/2018 – Diageo North America’s Perry Jones Named As One Of Savoy Magazine’s “2018 Most Influential Blacks In Corporate America”; 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/05/2018 – Diageo PLC Launches $2 Bln Bonds; 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mgmt holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 29,670 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 535,611 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 0.21% stake. Spinnaker Tru holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16,939 shares. Greylin Invest Mangement holds 5.45% or 556,626 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 22,047 shares. Stadion Money Lc reported 16,379 shares stake. Holderness reported 0.31% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Meristem Family Wealth Llc holds 9,235 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 111,295 shares. Argyle Capital, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 40,050 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com reported 615,598 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Bancorp has 0.43% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Advisors Inc accumulated 0.01% or 1,629 shares. Rnc Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 570,617 shares.

