Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Decreased Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) Share Value Declined, Timber Creek Capital Management Has Boosted Its Stake by $487,110

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (WY) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 18,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 103,184 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 84,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.71. About 4.22 million shares traded or 4.50% up from the average. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Timberlands Earnings Significantly Higher Than Year Earlier, but Lower Than 1Q 2018; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $169.93. About 663,932 shares traded or 88.69% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 16/05/2018 – Diageo Launches Bonds Worth $2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM) by 13,882 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,499 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Will Happen If Buybacks Are Banned? – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Frothy Valuation Makes Diageo A Hold – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Why We Increased Our Stock Price Estimate For Diageo By 10 Percent – Forbes” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Societe Generale Transfers Coverage on Diageo PLC. (DGE:LN) (DEO), Downgrades to Sell – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com by 8,145 shares to 23,250 shares, valued at $2.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Georgia-based Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 3,221 shares. Third Avenue Limited Company holds 8.52% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 4.30 million shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability accumulated 39 shares. Somerset Ltd Company holds 0.44% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 19,777 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability has 58,561 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt invested in 52,890 shares or 0.86% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd stated it has 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Manufacturers Life Communication The has 0.02% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Schroder Investment Grp has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Crawford Counsel invested in 19,600 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.04% or 28,466 shares. Blair William And Company Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 259,140 shares.