Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) as Valuation Declined; As Ford Motor (F) Market Value Declined, Holder Cutler Capital Management Trimmed by $1.17 Million Its Holding

Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ford Motor (F) by 90.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 160,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated has 13,544 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 50,746 shares. Perkins Coie Trust owns 171 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advantage Incorporated has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Utah Retirement Sys holds 737,332 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Excalibur Mngmt invested 0.83% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com reported 11,374 shares. Hightower Advisors Lc has 420,488 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Sweden-based Nordea Ab has invested 0.01% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). The New York-based Arrow Corp has invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kistler invested 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Fil Ltd holds 0% or 1,458 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability reported 44,545 shares. Horizon Invests owns 20,015 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hbk Invs LP accumulated 564,626 shares.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. F’s profit will be $1.20B for 7.42 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was made by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1. THORNTON JOHN L bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 14,311 shares to 113,857 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS).

