Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Cut Diageo Plc (DEO) Position by $439,937; Advisors Preferred Has Lifted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $409,798

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $165.26. About 194,384 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 05/03/2018 Nicole Austin Named General Manager and Distiller of Cascade Hollow Distilling Co. – The Home of George Dickel Tennessee Whisky; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – LAUNCHES AND PRICES FOUR-TRANCHE $2 BLN FIXED AND FLOATING RATE USD DENOMINATED BONDS

Advisors Preferred Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc bought 3,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 6,861 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 3,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $130.88. About 2.28M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CHIEF EXECUTIVE INDRA NOOYI COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev Up 3%; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Plans Ad Blitz to Buoy Its Soda Business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Beverage Stocks: Macquarie Bullish On Diageo, Pepsi, But Says Constellation’s Asset Sale Was Underpriced – Benzinga” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is Right To Concentrate On Its Stars – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Forbes.com published: “Strong Earnings Growth Reaffirms Diageo’s Growth Story – Forbes” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diageo’s Chairman Just Spent $1.2 Million on Its Stock. Should You Buy, Too? – The Motley Fool” published on December 26, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diageo Benefits From Rising Spirit Prices – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: TQQQ, PEP, NFLX, COST – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. McDonald’s – Nasdaq” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PepsiCo: Strong Earnings, Strong Upside – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Verizon, PepsiCo and Occidental Petroleum – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: QUAL, MMM, PEP, BLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Investment Gp Lc holds 2.31% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 46,311 shares. Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 1.12% or 182,716 shares. Doheny Asset Ca stated it has 1.08% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 0.77% or 15,986 shares. Bp Public Limited invested in 149,000 shares. 21,244 were reported by Mercer Cap Advisers. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 3,509 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Condor Mngmt holds 0.03% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) or 1,724 shares. 2.38M were accumulated by Us State Bank De. Maryland-based Advsr Preferred Lc has invested 0.27% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Finemark Savings Bank holds 0.76% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 106,787 shares. Excalibur Mgmt has invested 2.16% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). New York-based Element Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) reported 5,400 shares.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90 million and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Amt Free Intermediate Municipal by 61,010 shares to 39,500 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.