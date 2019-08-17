Hansberger Growth Investors LP Has Boosted Carnival Plc (CUK) Holding by $307,181; Iowa State Bank Has Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake by $436,020

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 6,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 91,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, up from 85,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $43.44. About 244,991 shares traded. Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – AT THIS TIME, CUMULATIVE ADVANCED BOOKINGS FOR REMAINDER OF 2018 ARE IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR AT HIGHER PRICES; 23/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2020 World Cruise Onboard Pacific Princess; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 09/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VICC Seeking Parade Marshals, Convertible Vehicles for VI Carnival 2018; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 30/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Calendar of Events for Virgin Islands Carnival 2018; 15/05/2018 – LIVEXLIVE MEDIA – SIGNED DEAL FOR TENCENT VIDEO TO LIVESTREAM ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL LAS VEGAS TO AUDIENCES IN MAINLAND CHINA, HONG KONG AND MACAU; 08/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5100P FROM 5000P; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.56M shares traded or 33.44% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5.29 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur Company holds 0.24% or 36,146 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Associated Banc has 0.79% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 315,064 shares. Mcdonald Ca has 47,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Field And Main Bancshares owns 5,698 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 176,261 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 12,319 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 1.52M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mcdaniel Terry accumulated 1.27% or 170,492 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc has 0.21% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 2.69M shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Tompkins Corporation accumulated 5,433 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Two Sigma Ltd Llc accumulated 27,429 shares. First Foundation holds 0.09% or 34,210 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorporation Division invested in 0% or 134 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gp has 1,808 shares. Comerica National Bank reported 13,398 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) for 11,335 shares. Regions stated it has 33 shares. 16 were accumulated by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Moreover, Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0% invested in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,290 shares. Raymond James Assoc reported 0% stake. Sg Americas Securities accumulated 3,126 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owns 9,888 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK). Millennium Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 5,600 shares. 4,791 were reported by Old Natl National Bank In.