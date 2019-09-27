Hansberger Growth Investors LP Decreased Alibaba Group Holding LTD (BABA) Stake by $3.15 Million; Grandfield & Dodd Has Lowered Amdocs LTD (DOX) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) by 33.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 18,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 36,586 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, down from 55,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $175. About 9.94 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM SAYS IT HOLDS 0.51 PCT STAKE IN ALIBABA AFTER TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 16/03/2018 – Group holding legacy Yahoo assets urged to sell $76bn Alibaba stake; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 02/04/2018 – ALIBABA BUYS ELE.ME IN DEAL THAT IMPLIES $9.5B ENTERPRISE VALUE; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Amdocs Ltd (DOX) by 13.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 12,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 79,150 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91M, down from 91,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Amdocs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 354,323 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q REV. $992.3M, EST. $980.5M; 03/05/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 04/04/2018 – VUBIQUITY, RECENTLY BOUGHT BY AMDOCS, RENEWS DEAL W/ TURNER; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – REITERATES FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 4.0%-8.0% YOY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX); 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 2.3%-4.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR AS REPORTED

Analysts await Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 12.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.9 per share. DOX’s profit will be $137.25M for 16.46 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Amdocs Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55 million and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,580 shares to 142,273 shares, valued at $9.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 3,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).