Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Position in Diageo Plc (DEO) by $439,937 as Stock Price Declined; As Paycom Software (PAYC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Its Stake

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) by 59.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 5,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.50% . The hedge fund held 14,886 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, up from 9,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Paycom Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.52. About 507,174 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 133.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 133.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYC News: 29/05/2018 – Paycom Announces Latest Expansion in Columbus; 17/04/2018 – Paycom Appoints Chief Operating Officer, Chief Information Officer; 17/04/2018 – PAYCOM SOFTWARE APPOINTS JON EVANS AS COO; 14/05/2018 – Paycom Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Exits Paycom Software: 13F; 05/04/2018 Rochester Becomes Paycom’s Latest Sales Office Opening; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software Sees 2Q Rev $123M-$125M; 16/05/2018 – Sylebra HK Co Exits Position in Paycom Software; 01/05/2018 – Paycom Software 1Q Net $41.3M

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $166.82. About 399,333 shares traded or 25.76% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/05/2018 – DIAGEO HAS KICKED OFF AN AUCTION OF US-FOCUSED SPIRITS BRANDS INCLUDING GOLDSCHLAGER – SKY NEWS; 16/03/2018 – Diageo Among Top Marketers Recognized For Shopper Marketing Effectiveness At North American Shopper Marketing Effie Awards; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 11/04/2018 – Tesco outperforms as tension over Syria drags Britain’s FTSE down; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L – PROCEEDS FROM THIS ISSUANCE WILL BE USED FOR GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES; 27/03/2018 – Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competiti

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares to 110,611 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

