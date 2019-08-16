Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Its Diageo Plc (DEO) Holding as Share Value Declined; Mrj Capital Raised Its Holding in Packaging Amer (PKG) as Stock Price Rose

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 643,625 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $165.64. About 274,498 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to spend £150m upgrading Scotch tourist attractions; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS HAD BEEN APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE 2 APRIL, 2018; 16/05/2018 – DIAGEO LATAM PRESIDENT ALBERTO GAVAZZI SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credit Suisse Group Ag (NYSE:CS) by 53,486 shares to 332,585 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 9,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,787 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufactu (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated owns 523 shares. Summit Securities Gru Ltd Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,500 shares. Waddell Reed Financial invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Loomis Sayles And Lp accumulated 0.02% or 97,537 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Advisors Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,045 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested in 186,055 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Reilly Advsr Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 35,495 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc reported 21,402 shares stake. Of Vermont invested in 0.01% or 1,311 shares. St Johns Invest Management Llc accumulated 0% or 48 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc accumulated 3,014 shares or 0% of the stock. Sequoia Fin Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 40,300 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

