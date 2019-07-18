Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake by $439,937; As International Business Machs (IBM) Share Price Declined, Regentatlantic Capital Has Boosted Its Holding

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $170.36. About 115,253 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints New Executives in North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Announces Changes to North America Leadership; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO: CO. EXPECTS AFRICA PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN 2H

Regentatlantic Capital Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 28.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regentatlantic Capital Llc bought 17,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,422 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.92M, up from 60,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regentatlantic Capital Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $147.26. About 2.94 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – “A HIGHER LEVEL OF WORKFORCE TRANSFORMATION ACTIVITY DROVE ANOTHER 6 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH” IN THE QTR – CONF CALL; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity Incidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Technology Services and Cloud Platforms Rev $8.63B; 05/03/2018 – IBM settles legal dispute with diversity officer hired by Microsoft; 24/03/2018 – Crown Prince Tours IBM Watson Health Center; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 13/03/2018 – Zoom Video Communications Embedded into IBM Watson Workspace Plus; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 50 Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” published on January 30, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Is Diageo About To Enter The Cannabis Space? – Forbes Now” on August 29, 2018. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Might Be the Most Anticipated Marijuana Deal of 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dry States: The Decline of Alcohol in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32 billion and $101.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 35,147 shares to 566,623 shares, valued at $9.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Tech Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 4% – The Motley Fool” published on July 16, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Garage AI and Hybrid Cloud Used by Over 500 Companies Worldwide and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Wins Quantum Computing Machine Learning Patent – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Spanish Utility Leader Naturgy Announces Agreement with IBM (NYSE: $IBM) for Hybrid Cloud and HPE (NYSE: $HPE) Announces Primera for Mission-Critical Storage – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Comic: Will A Bad Earnings Season Spoil The Fedâ€™s Rate Cut Party? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.