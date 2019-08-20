Hansberger Growth Investors LP Cut Diageo Plc (DEO) Stake as Valuation Declined; Bogle Investment Management LP Has Raised Its Commscope Hldg Co Com (COMM) Stake by $9.28 Million as Share Price Declined

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (DEO) by 12.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp sold 2,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 18,274 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99M, down from 20,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $166.65. About 399,051 shares traded or 23.44% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Ed Pilkington Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Diageo North America; 17/05/2018 – Cascade Blonde American Whiskey™ Splashes Down In TX And Ml As A Perfect Daytime Summer Sipper; 14/03/2018 – Diageo CEO Ivan Menezes on Leaders With Lacqua (Video); 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com (COMM) by 317.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 441,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.97% . The institutional investor held 581,227 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63 million, up from 139,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Commscope Hldg Co Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.83% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $10.73. About 3.42M shares traded or 2.22% up from the average. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has declined 53.39% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.39% the S&P500. Some Historical COMM News: 15/05/2018 – Columbia Seligman Global Tech Adds CommScope, Exits Zscaler; 01/05/2018 – COMMSCOPE 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 47C; 15/05/2018 – CommScope to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding 1Q Net $33.7M; 09/04/2018 – COMMSCOPE HOLDING COMPANY INC – FURTHER DETAILS OF AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Revised Outlook Primarily to Reflect Price Cuts at Certain Large North American Operators Expected in 2018 and 2019, as Well as Higher Input Costs; 01/05/2018 – CommScope Holding Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $1.20-EPS $1.32; 28/03/2018 – COMMSCOPE NAMES PEASE AS CFO; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: CommScope, Ericsson Complete CBRS Equipment Interoperability Tests; 17/05/2018 – CommScope Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp, which manages about $2.32B and $101.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 4,441 shares to 79,542 shares, valued at $9.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infinera Corporation Com (NASDAQ:INFN) by 102,090 shares to 149,751 shares, valued at $650,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Integer Holdings Corp by 11,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,489 shares, and cut its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.