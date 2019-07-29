Hansberger Growth Investors LP Boosted Its Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) Stake by $882,710; Magnetar Financial Cut Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $12.76 Million

Hansberger Growth Investors Lp increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp bought 4,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,279 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 43,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hansberger Growth Investors Lp who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $238.27. About 214,600 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 19.21% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 19/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$258 FROM C$256; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC PRESENTING UNION WITH PACTS FOR CONSIDERATION; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.TO – WILL IMMEDIATELY BEGIN TO EXECUTE A SAFE AND STRUCTURED START-UP OF ITS TRAIN OPERATIONS IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway: To Meet With Both Unions Later Friday to Discuss Next Steps; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY- CO AND SYSTEM COUNCIL NO. 11 OF INTERNATIONAL BROTHERHOOD OF ELECTRICAL WORKERS HAVE REACHED A TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR DEAL; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Teamsters members go on strike at Canadian Pacific; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 70,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.16 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.62 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 21/05/2018 – Red Hat Delivers Cloud Foundation for Digital Transformation with Latest Version of OpenStack Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 02/05/2018 – Portworx Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – HPE REPORTS PACT WITH RED HAT TO OPTIMIZE & ACCELERATE

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lendingtree Inc New (Prn) by 4.65 million shares to 9.78 million shares, valued at $17.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 492,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “IBM (IBM) Closes $34 Billion Acquisition of Red Hat (RHT) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company reported 3,055 shares stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.12% or 312,378 shares. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 34,388 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Schroder Invest Mngmt Group Inc has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owns 51,154 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.1% or 48,196 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc Inc has 6,897 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc has 0.12% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.03% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 1.25 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 1St Source Bancorporation holds 0.19% or 12,464 shares in its portfolio. Fiera reported 11,089 shares. Cwm Limited Company invested in 192 shares or 0% of the stock. Champlain Ltd Co owns 403,955 shares.