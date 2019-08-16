Hanover Insurance Grp (THG) Shareholder Ajo LP Has Increased Its Stake by $3.81 Million as Market Value Rose; Comerica (CMA) Shareholder Jacobs Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding as Shares Declined

Ajo Lp increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Grp (THG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ajo Lp bought 33,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 703,160 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.28M, up from 669,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ajo Lp who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Grp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $133.1. About 117,627 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer

Jacobs Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs Asset Management Llc sold 45,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The institutional investor held 325,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83 million, down from 370,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 876,513 shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica Sees 2Q Provision for Credit Losses Higher Vs. 1Q; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Boosts Dividend By 13% — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $549 MLN VS $470 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – COMERICA INC CMA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $98; 14/03/2018 – Comerica Announces Adjustments for Legacy Sterling Warrants; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTR-END COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11.96 PCT VS 11.55 PCT; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarkston Ltd has invested 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Exchange Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 3,300 shares. Millennium Management Limited Com stated it has 1.40M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 2,517 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Limited Partnership owns 380 shares. 304,926 are held by Putnam Invs Lc. Blackrock holds 11.47M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs accumulated 0.09% or 3.85 million shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,871 shares. Axa accumulated 72,849 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 5,608 shares. Moreover, First Republic Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Signaturefd Ltd Com has 943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Lc owns 15,540 shares.

Analysts await Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CMA’s profit will be $295.74M for 7.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.94 actual EPS reported by Comerica Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.06% EPS growth.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.11B and $505.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 103,926 shares to 550,726 shares, valued at $13.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 75,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 625,900 shares, and has risen its stake in First Bancshares Inc Ms (NASDAQ:FBMS).

Ajo Lp, which manages about $24.49B and $19.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fico (NYSE:FICO) by 32,784 shares to 1,119 shares, valued at $304,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) by 428,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,257 shares, and cut its stake in Cbs (NYSE:CBS).