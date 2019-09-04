Hanover Insurance Group (THG) to pay $0.60 on Sep 27, 2019; Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)’s Sentiment Is 1.65

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) is expected to pay $0.60 on Sep 27, 2019. (NYSE:THG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.60 dividend. Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s current price of $132.79 translates into 0.45% yield. Hanover Insurance Group Inc’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Sep 3, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.79. About 261,999 shares traded or 10.92% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.28, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 107 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 65 decreased and sold holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 63.75 million shares, up from 61.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Altra Industrial Motion Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 40 Increased: 68 New Position: 39.

Analysts await Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. AIMC’s profit will be $41.88 million for 8.91 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.82% negative EPS growth.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It has a 19.2 P/E ratio. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, gas and oil, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, gas and oil drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

More notable recent Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Altra (AIMC) Down 14.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s (NASDAQ:AIMC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Altra Industrial (AIMC) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss, View Down – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

The stock decreased 5.35% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 368,295 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE TO COMBINE 4 OPERATING COS. WITH ALTRA INDUSTRIAL; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – ADDITION OF ALTRA BRAND TO VF’S PORTFOLIO IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – RECEIVED ABOUT $2.0 BLN OF COMMITTED FINANCING FROM GOLDMAN SACHS BANK USA; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.99 TO $2.08; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Combine With Fortive’s Automation & Specialty Platform to Create a Global Leader in the Power Transmission and Motion Control Industry

Gates Capital Management Inc. holds 6.46% of its portfolio in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. for 4.66 million shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 161,224 shares or 5.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has 1.36% invested in the company for 290,396 shares. The Texas-based Van Den Berg Management I Inc has invested 1.36% in the stock. New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 107,562 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.16 billion. It operates through four divisions: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, specialty property, inland marine, management and professional liability, and surety, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust holds 0% or 535 shares in its portfolio. Haverford Communication holds 7,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.