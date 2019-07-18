Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Shareholder Quantitative Systematic Strategies Boosted Holding; As Lennar (LEN) Shares Rose, Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Raised Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 11,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 919,106 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.12M, up from 907,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.06. About 2.21 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lennar Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEN); 25/05/2018 – South FL Bus Jrn: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Bruce Gross CEO of Lennar Financial Services; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 11/04/2018 – Lennar Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividends; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Homebuilding Cash, Cash Equivalents $734M

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) by 225.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc bought 11,330 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,354 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, up from 5,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $129.27. About 85,404 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Moreover, Fisher Asset Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.67M shares. Butensky & Cohen Finance Security Inc has invested 1.25% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Northern Tru stated it has 3.40 million shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.01% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Atria Invs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 5,219 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 30,099 shares. 6,502 are held by Barnett. Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.02M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Asset Management Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 132,835 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corp has 21,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management Limited invested in 0.09% or 470,385 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Co accumulated 11.82M shares. Andra Ap invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cadence Cap Mngmt Ltd Com reported 18,466 shares.

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 128,692 shares to 304,179 shares, valued at $31.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $315.26 million and $404.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 7,424 shares to 8,613 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 25,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,203 shares, and cut its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,333 were accumulated by Haverford Co. Captrust Advsr holds 535 shares or 0% of its portfolio.