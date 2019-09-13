Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Shareholder Opus Capital Group Lowered Its Holding; Smith A O Com Com (AOS) Holding Held by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Smith A O Com Com (AOS) by 371.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 15,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 20,100 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $948,000, up from 4,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Smith A O Com Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 1.63 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Reports 1Q Profit Rise; Raises 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – AO Smith Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Adjusts 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q EPS 57c

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 7,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 1,695 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 8,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 273,658 shares traded or 11.49% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Tru has 7,333 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust Fin Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.89M for 16.23 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Chemical Commercial Bank owns 12,500 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 427,304 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 22,400 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.03% or 2.69M shares. Northstar Inv Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.78% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 89,960 shares. Point72 Asset Management LP reported 1.03M shares. Clean Yield Gp owns 888 shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested in 6,730 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 217,595 shares. Marsico Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 102,151 shares. Sg Americas holds 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 74,588 shares. Savant Capital invested in 0.05% or 8,179 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 11,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.