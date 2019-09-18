Hanover Insurance Group (THG) Shareholder New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding; Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) Stock Price Rose While Shapiro Capital Management Has Lowered Holding

Shapiro Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc sold 935,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 25.72M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $303.98 billion, down from 26.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entertainment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 3.03M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 15/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, DUBAI’S MERAAS PLAN 2 HOTELS, BEACH CLUB; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 14/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: US Supreme Court rules for New Jersey in state’s fight to legalize sports betting; $CZR, $MGM jumping; 21/05/2018 – TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS CUTS STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT TO 4.2 PCT AS OF MAY 17, 2018 FROM 7.7 PCT STAKE AS OF DEC 5, 2017 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group (THG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 10,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 56,313 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23M, down from 67,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $131.55. About 48,509 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold CZR shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 677.81 million shares or 7.91% less from 735.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 490 shares. Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 64,299 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0.01% or 332,747 shares. Federated Invsts Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 162,138 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,615 shares. Prudential Fin Inc invested in 366,222 shares. 1.10M are owned by York Mngmt Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,396 shares. Falcon Edge Capital Lp invested in 2.53% or 2.54 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management has 63,534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York-based Bardin Hill Mngmt Prtn LP has invested 5.43% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% stake. Gamco Invsts Et Al holds 0.01% or 61,700 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 270,308 shares to 15.20 million shares, valued at $261.81 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Cl B by 2.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Caesars Entertainment Corp (CZR) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gambling Stock Roundup: Macau’s Gaming Revenues Decline, Roar Digital Launches BetMGM – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Caesars News: CZR Stock Rockets Higher on Eldorado Resorts Merger – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Morgan Stanley eyes potential Caesars scenarios – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsr reported 535 shares. Haverford Trust Communications holds 0.01% or 7,333 shares in its portfolio.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:LDOS) by 14,100 shares to 149,183 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc..

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.89 million for 16.28 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.