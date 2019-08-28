Hanover Insurance Group Inc/Th (THG) Shareholder First Hawaiian Bank Decreased Position by $400,596 as Stock Price Rose; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Valuation Declined, Columbia Pacific Advisors Trimmed by $412,620 Its Holding

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/Th (THG) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 3,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 6,539 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $747,000, down from 10,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Group Inc/Th for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.14. About 281,575 shares traded or 22.55% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 30/05/2018 – Hanover Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Jun. 6-7; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue First Quarter Financial Results on May 2; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 16.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 34,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 169,279 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 203,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.19. About 2.74 million shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – Private equity firm Kimmeridge Energy boosts Carrizo stake, urges asset sales; 05/04/2018 – KEMC Fund IV GP, LLC Reports 8.1% Stake In Carrizo Oil & Gas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 07/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $225.3M; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Haverford reported 7,333 shares.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bk Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 57,580 shares to 230,698 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold CRZO shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 548,539 were reported by Point72 Asset L P. Sg Americas Securities Limited owns 60,462 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Co has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 60,818 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) for 278,062 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 29,246 shares. Illinois-based Advisory Rech has invested 0.39% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Van Eck Associates Corp reported 7,274 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 131,451 shares. Affinity Limited Com stated it has 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). 28,706 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 111,016 shares. Swiss Financial Bank stated it has 0% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Bowling Port Management Lc invested in 68,478 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

