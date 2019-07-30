Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) Market Valuation Rose While Opus Capital Group Has Lowered Holding by $1.29 Million; Paragon Capital Management Boosted Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Position by $1.49 Million

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Insurance Gr (THG) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 11,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,972 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 20,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Hanover Insurance Gr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 216,795 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Rev $1.33B; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 41.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 33,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 80,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $44.65. About 2.27M shares traded or 7.46% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $59; 25/05/2018 – Zions Bancorporation Announces Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,151 shares to 125,997 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,525 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Citadel Limited Liability Corp reported 925,154 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,800 shares. Argent Company invested in 0.03% or 5,790 shares. Whittier accumulated 6,773 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management LP has 6,118 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 167,793 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) for 4,500 shares. Natl Pension invested in 8,652 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 1 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 0% or 277 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 4.70M shares. Asset Management owns 10,148 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $777,478 activity. SHIREY TERRY ALAN sold $24,756 worth of stock. The insider STEPHENS STEVEN DAN sold $385,590. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205 on Tuesday, February 12.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,338 shares to 122,002 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 4,517 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Em (IEMG).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.