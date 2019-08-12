Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stock Rose While Dean Investment Associates Raised Holding by $314,982; Zynga Cl.A (ZNGA) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Its Position by $63.92 Million as Share Price Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 64.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 2,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 7,030 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, up from 4,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $132.51. About 172,942 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Zynga Cl.A (ZNGA) by 99.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 12,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 12,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Zynga Cl.A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 11.82 million shares traded. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 15/05/2018 – Words With Friends 2 & Elizabeth Hurley Celebrate the Wedding of the Year With the Launch of the Royal Social Dictionary; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA 1Q ADJ. EBITDA $37.9M, EST. $32.0M; 2Q VIEW ABOVE EST; 21/05/2018 – Zynga Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Announces $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 15/03/2018 – FITBIT INC – BROMBERG IS CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF ZYNGA; 30/05/2018 – Zynga: Deal Includes Three-Year Earn Out; 29/05/2018 – Zynga Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Avaya Holdings, Sell Zynga in Technology: 13F

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 101,105 shares to 226,955 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innospec Inc (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,073 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco International Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford has 7,333 shares. 535 are held by Captrust Fin Advsr.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hanover Insurance closes Chaucer sale, reports $600M stock buyback – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Hanover Insurance Group Inc. – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share – PRNewswire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Sp Ads (NASDAQ:WB) by 2,436 shares to 3,536 shares, valued at $219.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nokia Adr Spons. (NYSE:NOK) by 5,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,246 shares, and has risen its stake in United Techno. (NYSE:UTX).