Hanover Ins Group (THG) Stake Upped by Rothschild Asset Management Inc; Jpmorgan Chase & Company Decreased Its City Hldg Co (CHCO) Position by $1.90 Million

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in City Hldg Co (CHCO) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 25,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 435,241 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.16 million, down from 460,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in City Hldg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.12. About 51,678 shares traded. City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) has risen 7.76% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CHCO News: 23/03/2018 – City Holding Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ City Holding Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHCO); 17/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK – NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE US$147.69 MLN; 28/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – ESTIMATED NET PROCEEDS OF NOTES ISSUE PAYABLE IN CONNECTION WITH NOTES ISSUE, WILL BE ABOUT US$98.91 MLN; 26/03/2018 – St. Pete mayor calls for divesting city holdings in gun firms; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: May Reallocate the Use of the Proceeds for Different Uses; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -AGREEMENT IN RELATION TO A SUPPLY CHAIN BIG DATA JOINT VENTURE COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD 1668.HK -UNIT, EIGHT SUPPLY CHAIN COMPANIES OR THEIR SUBSIDIARIES HAVE ENTERED INTO A SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT; 27/05/2018 – China South City Holdings: New Notes Shall Be Consolidated With the 2018 May Notes if Former Materializes; 16/05/2018 – CHINA SOUTH CITY HOLDINGS LTD – PROPOSES TO CONDUCT AN INTERNATIONAL OFFERING OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE

Rothschild Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 33.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc bought 59,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 238,179 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19M, up from 178,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $129.81. About 216,795 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 12/03/2018 – Hanover Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.05; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,333 were accumulated by Haverford Tru. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 535 shares.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AM Best Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 Per Common Share – PRNewswire” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79 billion and $9.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 24,602 shares to 28,520 shares, valued at $697,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Preferred Bk Los Angeles Ca (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 10,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,243 shares, and cut its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.76 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CHCO shares while 39 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 11.14 million shares or 1.76% less from 11.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited has 475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Management has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Group Inc has 0% invested in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) for 12,067 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 2.37M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Scotia Capital Incorporated owns 3,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 15,517 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability invested 0.03% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Vanguard Gp holds 1.71M shares. Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Ltd Partnership owns 4,080 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 15,298 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc holds 30,312 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability stated it has 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO). Condor Mngmt holds 8,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Since April 8, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $41,544 activity. 130 shares valued at $9,838 were bought by FISHER ROBERT D on Tuesday, July 2.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) by 111,600 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $132.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 19,844 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,189 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

More notable recent City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “City Holding Company (CHCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “City Holding Company Announces Approval of Stock Repurchase Plan – Business Wire” published on February 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can City Holding (CHCO) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – July 16, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regions’ Ratings Reiterated by Moody’s, Outlook Upgraded – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Analysts await City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.33 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.33 per share. CHCO’s profit will be $21.93M for 14.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by City Holding Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.