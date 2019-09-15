Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position Boosted by Voya Investment Management Llc; As Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Manikay Partners Lowered Its Position by $3.83 Million

Manikay Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 275,000 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $45.56. About 1.68 million shares traded or 49.23% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 14/03/2018 – Chile’s Escondida invites union to early labor talks; 18/04/2018 – BHP Billiton Sees FY Petroleum Output at Upper End of 180-190M BoE Guidance; 08/04/2018 – AUSTRALIA’S PORT HEDLAND IRON ORE SHIPMENTS TO CHINA RISE TO 35 MILLION TONNES IN MARCH VS 31. MLN IN FEB – PILBARA PORTS; 23/03/2018 – Trump’s tariffs ‘regrettable,’ says BHP Billiton chief; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – OLYMPIC DAM PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REDUCED FROM 150 KT TO ABOUT 135 KT; 18/04/2018 – BHP Says Work Underway to Fix Iron Ore Infrastructure Hiccup — Commodity Comment; 18/04/2018 – BHP BILLITON LTD – QTRLY PETRLOEUM PRODUCTION 45 MMBOE VS 50.6 MMBOE LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 16/03/2018 – BHP’s fight with Elliott is next chapter for UK’s dual listings; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Port Hedland iron ore exports to China fall 10 pct in Feb

Voya Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc bought 19,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 171,433 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.00M, up from 151,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $130.91. About 220,079 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Declined to Provide Additional Details; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Does The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:THG) Earnings Growth Stack Up Against Industry Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40 billion and $46.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comtech Telecommunications C (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 13,832 shares to 9,986 shares, valued at $281,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,882 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Haverford Trust invested in 7,333 shares. Captrust Financial has 535 shares for 0% of their portfolio.