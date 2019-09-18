Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Decreased Its Position by $403,712 as Market Valuation Rose; Nordstrom (JWN) Position Maintained by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 65.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 3,154 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 1,665 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 4,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 209,889 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 09/05/2018 – The Hanover recognized by Forbes as one of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative Insurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for Its Intl Specialty Business; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 25.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 59,055 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.88 million, up from 47,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.76% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 10.27M shares traded or 90.45% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 24/05/2018 – WWD [Reg]: EXCLUSIVE: Nordstrom Continues Support for Tonys Red Carpet; 08/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Talks Break Down, Next Move Unclear; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 07/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer tracks the drama at Nordstrom, a recovering retailer in the midst of takeover negotiations; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s Prior FY2018 EPS View Was $3.30-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Sees FY2018 EPS $3.35-$3.55, Excluding Effect of Any Future Repurchase; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Maintains FY2018 Comparable Sales Growth View 0.5%-1.5%

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00 million and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 5,084 shares to 29,801 shares, valued at $3.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,924 shares, and has risen its stake in Cable One Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Haverford Tru holds 7,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 EPS, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.89 million for 16.24 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual EPS reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

