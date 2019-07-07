Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holder Renaissance Technologies Trimmed Holding; Adams Express Company Stake in At&T (T) Has Raised as Market Valuation Rose

Adams Express Company increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 164,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 853,282 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.76 million, up from 689,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 23.98 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 29/05/2018 – AT&T and Google Cloud Team Up to Connect Customers to the Cloud; 15/03/2018 – JUDGE PRESIDING OVER TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER SAYS OPENING ARGUMENTS WILL START WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING TWO DAYS OF HEARINGS ON OBJECTIONS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN; 26/04/2018 – AT&T Declines After Slump Puts More Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 24/04/2018 – AT&T Group Lunch Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 2; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $3 BLN MATURING IN 2023, PRICED AT T PLUS 135 BASIS POINTS

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 445,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.81M, down from 617,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 122,604 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 6.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $671.9M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – The Hanover Reports First Quarter Net Income and Operating Income of $1.57 and $1.95 per Diluted Share, Respectively; First Qua; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER ESTIMATES CATASTROPHE IMPACT $66M TO $76M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.09 million activity.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.83 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.2 per share. THG’s profit will be $72.23 million for 17.71 P/E if the $1.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Alcoa Corporation (AA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. to Issue Third Quarter Financial Results on October 31 – PR Newswire” published on September 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “USAA Insurance, MetLife, New York Life and Blue Cross Blue Shield are Most Reputable Insurance Companies in the United States – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cameco Corporation (CCJ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For January 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 410,600 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $90.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.44M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nomad Foods Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford holds 7,333 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advsr holds 0% or 535 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Birinyi Assocs has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Midas stated it has 82,500 shares. Rnc Limited Liability has 2.31% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 1.06 million shares. 375,342 were accumulated by Trustmark Fincl Bank Department. Axa, a France-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Llp Ma reported 508,019 shares stake. Us Retail Bank De invested in 0.39% or 4.34M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 97,689 shares. Terril Brothers, a Missouri-based fund reported 53,200 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 753,168 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp has 2,245 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.41% or 243,380 shares in its portfolio. 26,995 are held by Northstar Gp Incorporated. The Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Mgmt Com Lc has invested 0.22% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Ocean Ltd Co has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 14,576 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T And Verizon: 6 10% High-Yield Trades – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Donâ€™t Buy CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) Until You Understand Its ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Stocks That Aren’t On Wall Street’s Radar – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GameStop: Management Can’t Stop The Bleeding – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.