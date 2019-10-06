Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holder Monarch Partners Asset Management Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; East West Bancorp (EWBC) Holding Maintained by Soros Fund Management Llc

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 44,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 60,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78 million, down from 105,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 213,354 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q OPER EPS $1.95, EST. $1.67; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting lnsured Drivers At Risk; 28/03/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group is Exploring Strategic Alternatives for its International Specialty Business; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Retirement Of Longtime Chairman Michael P. Angelini; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THG); 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 42.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 42,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The hedge fund held 144,138 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, up from 101,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. It closed at $42.24 lastly. It is down 26.23% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) CEO Dominic Ng on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on April 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Conformis Secures Up to $30 Million in Debt Financing and $3 Million in Equity Financing from Innovatus Life Sciences and East West Bank – GlobeNewswire" published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "East West Bancorp Appears To Be An Attractive Opportunity Given The Current Valuation – Seeking Alpha" on April 22, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,719 activity. Another trade for 2,512 shares valued at $100,028 was bought by Zhou Catherine.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 9.72M shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 35,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 536,699 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Victory Capital Management stated it has 72,219 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.01% or 31,331 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding, Japan-based fund reported 617,954 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt has invested 0.08% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Stephens Ar has invested 0.07% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Sterling Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 71,050 shares. Adage Capital Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 491,673 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt owns 800 shares. Twin Mngmt stated it has 97,110 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement holds 105,634 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 57,237 shares. Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.02% or 178,700 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark reported 2,786 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 2.54% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.97 per share. THG’s profit will be $79.30 million for 16.72 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.88 actual earnings per share reported by The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 7,868 shares or 50.00% less from 15,736 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust reported 0% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Haverford Trust has invested 0.01% in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oge Energy Corp (NYSE:OGE) by 73,975 shares to 133,930 shares, valued at $5.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 100,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

More notable recent The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hanover Insurance in $150M accelerated share repurchase pact – Seeking Alpha" on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (THG) – Yahoo Finance" published on June 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. and Its Subsidiaries – Business Wire" on June 07, 2018.