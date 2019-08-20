Hanover Ins Group (THG) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Trimmed Its Stake by $366,168 as Valuation Rose; As Heartland Express (HTLD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Investment Counselors Of Maryland Has Lowered by $395,694 Its Stake

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 3,212 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 65,253 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, down from 68,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $132.77. About 94,959 shares traded. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 30/04/2018 – Forbes Insights and The Hanover Find Less Than Half of Small Business Owners Spend Sufficient Time Assessing Their Insurance Ne; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – HANOVER 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $82.9M; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER IS SAID SEEKING SALE FOR CHAUCER: INSURANCE INSIDER; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms The Hanover Insurance Group’s Ratings; Outlook Stable

Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc decreased its stake in Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc sold 20,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.85M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc who had been investing in Heartland Express Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 82,655 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) has risen 3.77% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 HEARTLAND DISMISSES KPMG, WHICH CITED HTLD MATERIAL WEAKNESSES; 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES ABOUT $85 MLN TO $95 MLN IN NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) on Behalf of Shareholders; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION

Analysts await Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HTLD’s profit will be $19.67M for 20.75 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Heartland Express, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

