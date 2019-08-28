Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Diversified industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 26.07 N/A 1.00 27.45 VEREIT Inc. 9 7.35 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and VEREIT Inc. (NYSE:VER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% VEREIT Inc. 0.00% -1.6% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, VEREIT Inc. has a 0.57 beta which is 43.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 VEREIT Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a -0.63% downside potential and an average price target of $27. Meanwhile, VEREIT Inc.’s average price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -10.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. looks more robust than VEREIT Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and VEREIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 94.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of VEREIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% VEREIT Inc. 0.22% 2.13% 10.81% 14.14% 21.6% 27.55%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. was more bullish than VEREIT Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats VEREIT Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. The company principally invests in retail and office properties. It was formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties, Inc. VEREIT, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.