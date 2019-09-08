Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

We are comparing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and UMH Properties Inc. (NYSE:UMH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 27 25.91 N/A 1.00 27.45 UMH Properties Inc. 13 3.83 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% UMH Properties Inc. 0.00% -15.1% -2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 1.06 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, UMH Properties Inc.’s 37.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and UMH Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UMH Properties Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a consensus price target of $29, and a 5.15% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of UMH Properties Inc. is $19.5, which is potential 47.73% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that UMH Properties Inc. looks more robust than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.4% of UMH Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Comparatively, UMH Properties Inc. has 8.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% UMH Properties Inc. 1.54% 6.48% -5.87% -5.67% -11.86% 11.06%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has stronger performance than UMH Properties Inc.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats UMH Properties Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

UMH Properties, Inc. (UMH) is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. It leases manufactured home spaces to private manufactured home owners, as well as leases homes to residents. The firm invests in the real estate markets of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Tennessee. In addition, it invests in debt and equity securities of REITs. United Mobile Homes was incorporated in 1968. The company was formerly known as United Mobile Homes, Inc. UMH Properties is based in Freehold, New Jersey.