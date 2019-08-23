Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 25.41 N/A 1.00 27.45 Safehold Inc. 26 16.87 N/A 0.66 50.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Safehold Inc. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is presently more affordable than Safehold Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Safehold Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Safehold Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 3.29% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. with consensus target price of $27.63. Safehold Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a -8.22% potential downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. looks more robust than Safehold Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.2% of Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 9.1% of Safehold Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Safehold Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.