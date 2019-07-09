Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Diversified. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 25 26.20 N/A 1.00 26.36 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 26 6.00 N/A 0.03 831.59

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gladstone Commercial Corporation seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -3.13% and an $27.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.61% 0.92% 13.96% 14.51% 38.23% 38.37% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.64% 0.04% 3.26% 0.54% 1.84% 6.68%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. was more bullish than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.