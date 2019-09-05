Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|27
|27.06
|N/A
|1.00
|27.45
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|1.53
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|2.5%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 2.84% upside potential and an average target price of $29.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|-1.47%
|-1.08%
|3.55%
|23.09%
|40.91%
|44.09%
|Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.
