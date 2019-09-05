Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (:) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 27 27.06 N/A 1.00 27.45 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 1.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. has a 2.84% upside potential and an average target price of $29.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. shares and 0% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.