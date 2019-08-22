Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 26 26.35 N/A 1.00 27.45 American Finance Trust Inc. 11 4.26 N/A -0.53 0.00

Demonstrates Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 2.5% American Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% -3.4% -1.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 American Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is $27.63, with potential upside of 0.62%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 26% respectively. About 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, American Finance Trust Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. -1.47% -1.08% 3.55% 23.09% 40.91% 44.09% American Finance Trust Inc. -0.26% 8.63% 20.85% -9.92% -21.47% -12.09%

For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.