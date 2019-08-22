Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

This is a contrast between Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (NYSE:HASI) and American Finance Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are REIT – Diversified and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|26
|26.35
|N/A
|1.00
|27.45
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|11
|4.26
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Demonstrates Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|7.5%
|2.5%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.4%
|-1.7%
Analyst Recommendations
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. is $27.63, with potential upside of 0.62%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. and American Finance Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78% and 26% respectively. About 3.1% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, American Finance Trust Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.
|-1.47%
|-1.08%
|3.55%
|23.09%
|40.91%
|44.09%
|American Finance Trust Inc.
|-0.26%
|8.63%
|20.85%
|-9.92%
|-21.47%
|-12.09%
For the past year Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. had bullish trend while American Finance Trust Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 8 of the 8 factors Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. beats American Finance Trust Inc.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. Its projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.
