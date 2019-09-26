Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Touches $29.69 High on Sep, 26; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Lifted By $31.93 Million Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Netflix Inc (NFLX) stake by 98.86% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 87,000 shares as Netflix Inc (NFLX)’s stock declined 14.74%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 175,000 shares with $64.28 million value, up from 88,000 last quarter. Netflix Inc now has $114.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $262. About 4.44 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 08/03/2018 – Obama in Talks to Provide Shows for Netflix; 16/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Comcast Is Threatening Costly `Paid Prioritization’ Surcharges Against Netflix; 12/04/2018 – Netflix plans to release 80 original films in 2018 to its 109 million streaming customers around the world; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN ECOMMERCE FIRMS; 06/04/2018 – Jon Markman: Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 26/03/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Gina Rodriguez to star as Carmen Sandiego in Netflix’s live-action feature film; 17/04/2018 – Netflix’s foreign subscribers begin to grab the starlight

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) reached all time high today, Sep, 26 and still has $31.77 target or 7.00% above today’s $29.69 share price. This indicates more upside for the $1.95B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $31.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $136.50M more. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $29.69. About 154,388 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity. SMITH BRADFORD L had bought 6,499 shares worth $2.00M on Thursday, August 8.

Among 10 analysts covering Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Netflix has $470 highest and $183 lowest target. $383.82’s average target is 46.50% above currents $262 stock price. Netflix had 18 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Credit Suisse. Credit Suisse maintained Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $450 target. The stock of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. Pivotal Research maintained the shares of NFLX in report on Tuesday, September 24 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by Imperial Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wolfe Research on Thursday, June 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Archford Strategies Limited Liability Com accumulated 78 shares. 45,000 are owned by Shellback Cap L P. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 1.3% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 7,698 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt owns 4,277 shares. Coastline reported 0.46% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Franklin Resources accumulated 478,793 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company holds 0.1% or 760 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.25% stake. Highland Mgmt LP holds 9,500 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Fmr holds 1.11% or 25.82M shares. Accredited Investors owns 644 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. New York-based Bamco New York has invested 0.03% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Crestwood Group Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 1,123 shares. Redwood Invs reported 0.26% stake. Ameriprise Incorporated invested in 420,708 shares.

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Pagseguro Digital Ltd stake by 475,831 shares to 624,169 valued at $24.32M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Charter Communications Inc N stake by 11,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc was reduced too.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. Eckel Jeffrey had bought 1,891 shares worth $51,045 on Monday, August 5.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 34.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communication Mn holds 414,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0% stake. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% or 153,222 shares in its portfolio. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.01% or 9,280 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 5.63M shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 130 shares. Fdx Advsr holds 7,884 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp owns 31,823 shares. Moreover, Gilman Hill Asset Ltd has 2.38% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 251,255 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 413 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 0.05% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,950 shares. Stifel Finance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Aristotle Capital Boston Lc holds 534,099 shares. Cim Ltd Liability Company owns 7,309 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.02 million for 23.20 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.