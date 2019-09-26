Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Reaches $29.72 After 3.00% Up Move; Kepos Capital LP Lowered By $2.94 Million Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position

Kepos Capital Lp decreased Autodesk Inc (ADSK) stake by 51.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kepos Capital Lp sold 18,178 shares as Autodesk Inc (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Kepos Capital Lp holds 16,834 shares with $2.74 million value, down from 35,012 last quarter. Autodesk Inc now has $32.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.55. About 486,663 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Rev $2.46B-$2.51B; 01/05/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Financial Results Conference Call; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 15/05/2018 – Jana Adds Autodesk, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts First Data: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.85% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $29.72. About 203,320 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.95 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $30.61 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:HASI worth $58.56 million more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 332 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Earnest Ltd Liability Company has 0.71% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Darsana Cap Partners LP has 1.68 million shares for 8.86% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 200,522 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Checchi Advisers Ltd invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Macroview Invest Management Lc holds 120 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co owns 2,794 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur stated it has 0.12% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.11% or 40,358 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Service stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.02% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) or 8,856 shares. Daiwa Grp owns 8,743 shares. 304,020 are owned by Federated Pa. Norinchukin Fincl Bank The has 31,572 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bokf Na has 9,508 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Autodesk: Wait For A Deeper Slide Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Autodesk -8.5% after beat-and-lower – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Autodesk Appoints Dr. Ayanna Howard to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News for August 28, 2019 (Updated) – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Autodesk a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Kepos Capital Lp increased Jp Morgan Etns/Usa (AMJ) stake by 96,510 shares to 326,489 valued at $8.20M in 2019Q2. It also upped Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stake by 4,718 shares and now owns 28,675 shares. Tpg Pace Holdings Corp was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $14900 lowest target. $173.07’s average target is 16.51% above currents $148.55 stock price. Autodesk had 20 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Evercore. Citigroup maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Wednesday, August 28. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $18600 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, August 28. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Wednesday, August 28 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, August 28. On Wednesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform”.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $90.03M for 90.58 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,045 activity. Eckel Jeffrey also bought $51,045 worth of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 34.44 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Principal Gru Inc invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Clean Yield Grp has 189,158 shares. Driehaus Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 22,302 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Sfe Investment Counsel owns 85,337 shares. Bard Assocs Inc reported 0.3% stake. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Boston Common Asset Mngmt reported 266,718 shares stake. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 251,255 shares. Asset Mngmt One Limited holds 0% or 4,436 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 23,337 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) or 130 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 64,864 shares.