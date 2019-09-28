Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) Reaches $29.10 52-Week High; Harris Associates LP Boosted Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding By $207.07 Million

The stock of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) hit a new 52-week high and has $29.97 target or 3.00% above today’s $29.10 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $1.91 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $29.97 price target is reached, the company will be worth $57.36 million more. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $29.1. About 371,295 shares traded or 25.72% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Harris Associates LP increased Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) stake by 44.56% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harris Associates LP acquired 1.06 million shares as Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Harris Associates LP holds 3.43 million shares with $675.02M value, up from 2.37 million last quarter. Constellation Brands Inc now has $39.50B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $206. About 785,084 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adj EPS $1.90; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: TESTING SVEDKA SPIKED SELTZERS IN SUMMER 2018; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 10/04/2018 – Constellation Agency Joins the Volkswagen Dealer Digital Program; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC CSU.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 15 PCT TO C$980; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies Has Filed a Series of Motions With the Court That Would Allow It to Operate Its Business as Usual

Among 4 analysts covering Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Constellation Brands has $26400 highest and $207 lowest target. $241’s average target is 16.99% above currents $206 stock price. Constellation Brands had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, September 20 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) rating on Tuesday, September 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $23000 target.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: Aphria vs. Constellation Brands – Motley Fool” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Microsoft, Tesla And Xilinx – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MKM Partners expects Constellation Brands to rally – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Marijuana Stock Canopy Growth Plunges After Analyst Warning – Motley Fool” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “CGC Stock Looks Like a Buy on the Dip as Stock Falters on Vape Worries – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Harris Associates LP decreased Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 435,075 shares to 37.23M valued at $1.15 billion in 2019Q2. It also reduced Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) stake by 34,000 shares and now owns 2.40M shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Communication invested in 0.05% or 2,599 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co reported 128,427 shares. Advisor Limited stated it has 3,937 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Burns J W & Inc New York reported 12,255 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,211 shares. New Jersey-based Architects has invested 0.06% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Mrj Cap reported 19,550 shares. Armstrong Shaw Assoc Ct accumulated 3.2% or 17,784 shares. 2,194 were accumulated by U S Glob Invsts. Mutual Of America Cap Ltd Liability owns 49,468 shares. Salem Counselors accumulated 0.65% or 35,650 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.28% or 6,490 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc owns 8,984 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. 313 were accumulated by Csat Investment Advisory L P.

Analysts await Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HASI’s profit will be $21.03 million for 22.73 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI), The Stock That Zoomed 113% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Where Solar Energy Is Booming in the U.S. – The Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At US$27.53? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Cleantech and Climate Change Podcast: Thought Leaders Discuss Solar’s Success Story (OTCQB: $SING) (NYSE: $HASI) (NASDAQ: $EVSI) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,045 activity. 1,891 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares with value of $51,045 were bought by Eckel Jeffrey.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc holds 60,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dana Advsrs Inc owns 0.56% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 403,117 shares. Bancorporation Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 275,585 shares. Blair William & Il holds 27,200 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny holds 68,559 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc accumulated 29,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 18,361 shares. 1.26M are owned by State Street Corporation. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.94% or 266,718 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 63,500 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 0.6% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 438,185 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 10,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Serv Net Limited Liability reported 600 shares.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.