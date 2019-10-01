Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to pay $0.34 on Oct 10, 2019; Mge Energy (MGEE) SI Increased By 94.76%

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (NYSE:HASI) is expected to pay $0.34 on Oct 10, 2019. (NYSE:HASI) shareholders before Oct 2, 2019 will receive the $0.34 dividend. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s current price of $29.15 translates into 1.15% yield. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc’s dividend has Oct 3, 2019 as record date. Sep 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 328,415 shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE) had an increase of 94.76% in short interest. MGEE’s SI was 393,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 94.76% from 202,200 shares previously. With 109,700 avg volume, 4 days are for Mge Energy Inc (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s short sellers to cover MGEE’s short positions. The SI to Mge Energy Inc’s float is 1.14%. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $79.87. About 161,222 shares traded or 16.07% up from the average. MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) has risen 17.61% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical MGEE News: 08/05/2018 – MGE Energy 1Q EPS 58c; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY 1Q OPER REV. $157.6M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Electric Power Up This Quarter; 20/04/2018 – DJ MGE Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGEE); 14/05/2018 – MGE Energy Issues First-Quarter Financial Update; 26/04/2018 – CALPERS SAYS ENCOURAGE MGE ENERGY SHAREOWNERS TO SUPPORT SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL #5 REQUESTING IMPROVED CLIMATE RISK REPORTING – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – MGE Energy Declares Regular Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: MGE Energy May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 08/05/2018 – MGE ENERGY INC QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE OF $157.6 MLN VS $156.8 MLN

More notable recent MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Day Market Update: BlackBerry Falls On Downbeat Sales; New Age Beverages Shares Jump – Benzinga” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MGE Energy Issues September 2019 ‘Interim Report’ – Business Wire” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shareholders Booked A 89% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold MGE Energy, Inc. shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 1.26% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

MGE Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding firm primarily in Wisconsin. The company has market cap of $2.77 billion. It operates through five divisions: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. It has a 32.41 P/E ratio. The firm generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.92 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.78 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.