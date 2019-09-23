Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) to pay $0.34 on Oct 10, 2019; Last Week Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Mondi PLC (LON:MNDI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Mondi PLC has GBX 2000 highest and GBX 1850 lowest target. GBX 1950’s average target is 25.93% above currents GBX 1548.5 stock price. Mondi PLC had 14 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, August 5. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, April 23 report. As per Friday, June 7, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 2,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Blair William & Co Il owns 27,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jag Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) for 23,213 shares. Raymond James Incorporated holds 10,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated reported 9,930 shares. Regions Finance invested in 0% or 9,942 shares. Sfe Inv Counsel invested in 1.03% or 85,337 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co holds 95,426 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 8,716 shares. Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.02% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Goldman Sachs Gru owns 153,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 88 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc holds 19 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 699,400 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity. 1,891 shares were bought by Eckel Jeffrey, worth $51,045 on Monday, August 5.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides a range of debt and equity investments to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The companyÂ’s projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildingÂ’s or facilityÂ’s energy usage or cost through enhancing or installing various building components, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It has a 33.59 P/E ratio. The Company’s projects also comprise renewable energy projects, which deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power production.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products primarily in central Europe, Russia, North America, and South Africa. The company has market cap of 7.33 billion GBP. The Company’s products include virgin and recycled containerboards, sack and specialty kraft papers, pulp, corrugated packaging products, industrial bags, extrusion coatings, films and hygiene components, release liners, consumer goods packaging products, office and professional printing papers, white-top kraftliners, and barrier coatings, as well as pre-made bags and pouches, printed laminates, and high-barrier films for the consumer industry. It has a 9.57 P/E ratio. The firm serves agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverage, farming and agriculture, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing paper, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries.

More recent Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “What To Know Before Buying Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Mondi plc (LON:MNDI): Immense Growth Potential? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.