Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Valuation Rose While Osterweis Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake by $600,684; Usca Ria Position In Bp Plc (BP) Was Has Lifted

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 21,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The hedge fund held 281,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.94 million, down from 303,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $27.68. About 99,586 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 125,213 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22 million, up from 113,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 2.51 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 15/03/2018 – EIB approves 932 mln euro loan for TANAP gas pipeline; 07/05/2018 – IRAQ, BP SIGN KIRKUK OILFIELD DEVELOPMENT CONTRACT AT CEREMONY IN BASRA, OIL OFFICIALS SAY; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 28/03/2018 – US AVERAGE 30-YEAR MORTGAGE RATE INCREASES 1 BP TO 4.69 PCT IN MARCH 23 WEEK – MBA; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 21/05/2018 – BP SHAREHOLDERS PASS REMUNERATION RESOLUTION W/ 96.45% IN FAVOR; 14/03/2018 – Med Crude-Urals diffs unchanged, CPC Blend bid higher; 10/05/2018 – BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE IN QTR WAS $35.2 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BP has ‘very strong’ partnership with Rosneft – CEO

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 29,755 shares to 37,685 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold HASI shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 43.36 million shares or 4.98% more from 41.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Van Eck Assoc owns 2.03M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Scotia Cap, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 20,777 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny invested in 19,002 shares. Caxton Associate LP stated it has 0.12% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 153,222 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Lc holds 2.29M shares. Citigroup has 26,210 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). The Massachusetts-based Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.94% in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 300,977 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0% or 20,207 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 30,659 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 559,612 shares. 18,600 were reported by Everett Harris Ca.