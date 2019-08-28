Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Position Held by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc; Wpx Energy (WPX) Shareholder Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased Stake by $9.34 Million

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 9.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 31,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 351,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.01M, up from 320,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.11. About 245,041 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 34.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 718,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.39M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.25 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $10.76. About 5.79 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “30 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why WPX Energy Stock Is Soaring Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99M and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 499,617 were accumulated by Rmb Mgmt Lc. Interest Grp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 788,365 shares. Mitchell accumulated 291,440 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Company Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 4.13M shares. Estabrook Mgmt holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 116 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc accumulated 8.14 million shares. 38.43M are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 24,226 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 12,500 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cibc Asset Management holds 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 70,812 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 22,342 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nicholas Inv Prtn Limited Partnership has 290,812 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Zacks.com with their article: “Can Hannon Armstrong (HASI) Keep the Earnings Surprise Streak Alive? – Zacks.com” published on April 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Does Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buy This Infrastructure REIT, From Sea To Shining Sea – Seeking Alpha” published on November 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Investigate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) At US$27.53? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 24,782 shares to 526,210 shares, valued at $14.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 14,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 493,102 shares, and cut its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR).