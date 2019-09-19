Hanmi Finl (HAFC) Position Maintained by Massachusetts Financial Services Company; Hood River Capital Management Has Lifted Its Mastec (MTZ) Holding by $1.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Hood River Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hood River Capital Management Llc bought 30,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 864,920 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.57 million, up from 834,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hood River Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 109,907 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in MasTec; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 15/05/2018 – Stelliam Investment Management Buys New 1.1% Position in MasTec; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Hanmi Finl Corp (HAFC) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 289,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.76 million, up from 1.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Hanmi Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.22M market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 19,238 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH HANMI AND SWNB APPROVED TRANSACTION; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $76.7 MLN; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM TO SUSPEND LUNG CANCER DRUG ‘OLITA’ DEVELOPMENT; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY

More notable recent MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “We Think MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why MasTec Shares Rocketed 23% Higher in August – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

