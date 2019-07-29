Hanmi Financial (HAFC) to pay $0.24 on Aug 30, 2019; Manitex International (MNTX) Shorts Decreased By 2.33%

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) had a decrease of 2.33% in short interest. MNTX’s SI was 260,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.33% from 266,600 shares previously. With 48,200 avg volume, 5 days are for Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX)’s short sellers to cover MNTX’s short positions. The SI to Manitex International Inc’s float is 1.82%. The stock increased 3.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 34,356 shares traded. Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) has declined 36.36% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTX News: 28/03/2018 – Manitex International 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. to Participate in The Seaport Global Transports and Industrials Conference on March 22, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Manitex International, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Versalift East LLC. as a Distributor of Manitex Knuckle Boom and Aeria; 09/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.09; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC MNTX.O – BACKLOG AT YEAR END INCREASED BY $31 MLN TO $62.2 MLN COMPARED TO DECEMBER 31, 2016; 25/05/2018 – Manitex Intl, Inc. Announces $32.7M Equity Investment by Tadano; 28/03/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.04 PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – Manitex Sees 2Q Rev $60M-$65M; 25/05/2018 – MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC – IN CONNECTION WITH DEAL, TADANO HAS A RIGHT TO DESIGNATE ONE MEMBER TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) is expected to pay $0.24 on Aug 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:HAFC) shareholders before Aug 8, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Hanmi Financial Corp’s current price of $21.59 translates into 1.11% yield. Hanmi Financial Corp’s dividend has Aug 9, 2019 as record date. Jul 25, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 179,805 shares traded or 32.80% up from the average. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 19.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl Sees Modest Dilution to Tangible Book Value of 1.5% With Earn-Back Period of About 3 Years; 12/04/2018 – HANMI PHARM SUBMITTED ‘OLITA’ SUSPENSION PLAN TO KOREA MINISTRY; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Internal Rate of Return on Transaction Will Be in Excess of 20%; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $667.74 million. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 11.93 P/E ratio. The firm also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing.

Manitex International, Inc. provides engineered lifting and loading products worldwide. The company has market cap of $124.79 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Lifting Equipment, ASV, and Equipment Distribution divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Lifting Equipment segment designs, makes, and distributes boom trucks and crane products that are used for industrial projects and energy exploration, as well as for roads, bridges, and residential and commercial construction; and specialized rough terrain cranes and material handling products for the construction, municipality, and railroad industries, as well as truck-mounted aerial platforms and sign cranes.

