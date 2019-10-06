Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stake Upped by Kestrel Investment Management Corp; As Exelon (EXC) Share Value Declined, Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $1.46 Million

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 31,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 532,781 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.54 million, down from 563,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 3 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %; 30/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES CALVERT CLIFFS 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 80%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 Percent; 16/04/2018 – Exelon’s ComEd Files for $23M Decrease in Customer Electric Rates; 02/05/2018 – EXELON SEES 2Q EPS 55C TO 65C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.51 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 51,629 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP -DEAL ACCRETIVE TO HANMI’S 2019 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL: PACT TO BUY SWNB BANCORP,; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Com reported 91,100 shares stake. Nomura Hldg Inc stated it has 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Energy Income Ptnrs Limited Liability has invested 4.05% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Edgar Lomax Company Va stated it has 801,101 shares or 2.61% of all its holdings. Strategic Advisors Ltd Liability reported 14,829 shares. Baillie Gifford And Commerce has 282,630 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swedbank has invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 7,762 shares. Tru Company Of Vermont invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Oakworth Capital invested in 0% or 78 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Schaller Invest Grp reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC). Advisory Network Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 8,189 shares. Hsbc Public Llc reported 0.11% stake.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $853.21M for 13.76 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 385,703 shares to 1.41M shares, valued at $137.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Endologix Inc by 110,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

