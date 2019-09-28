Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Stake Increased by Kestrel Investment Management Corp; Us Bancorp (USB) Valuation Rose While Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Cut Position by $5.98 Million

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $581.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.81. About 99,800 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 22/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 46C, EST. 53C; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 – Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to Its Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl to Acquire SWNB Bancorp for About $76.7 Million

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio sold 114,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 899,455 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.13 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 4.33M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP 1Q EPS INCLUDES 1C NET FAVORABLE ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 14/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.