Hanmi Financial (HAFC) Holder Kestrel Investment Management Raised Its Position by $948,200 as Stock Value Declined; Westchester Capital Management Continues to Hold Holding in Valero Energy (VLO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Inc bought 5,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.04% . The institutional investor held 98,717 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.45 million, up from 93,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 1.61M shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refinery Throughput Capacity Utilization 94%; 16/04/2018 – VP Browning Gifts 500 Of Valero Energy Corp; 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Refining Segment Operating Income $922M; 20/04/2018 – VALERO REFINING TEXAS CITY REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 19/04/2018 – CITY, NEIGHBORING REFINERY FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASKED TO ASSIST AT VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 17/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corp Announces Pricing of Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY TEXAS REFINERY FIRE CONTAINED -CITY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Kestrel Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought 43,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The institutional investor held 210,775 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.69M, up from 167,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Hanmi Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $592.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 110,867 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 14.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.70%; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINANCIAL CORP – ANTICIPATES ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2019; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Fincl: Acquisition Expected to Expand Market Share and Scale in Key Markets in Texas; 07/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Corporation Announces Agreement To Acquire SWNB Bancorp, Inc; 02/04/2018 – Hanmi Names Kiho Choi to its Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL: AGGREGATE CONSIDERATION ABOUT $76.7M

Westchester Capital Management Inc, which manages about $275.98 million and $255.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,766 shares to 91,872 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

