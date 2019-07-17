Hanmi Financial (HAFC) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Transocean (RIG) Sentiment Is 1.07

Transocean Inc (RIG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 144 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 135 sold and reduced their positions in Transocean Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 390.95 million shares, down from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Transocean Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 102 Increased: 101 New Position: 43.

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $0.51 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 6.25% from last quarter’s $0.48 EPS. HAFC’s profit would be $15.77M giving it 10.68 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.48 EPS previously, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.79. About 91,931 shares traded. Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) has declined 19.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAFC News: 24/04/2018 – Hanmi’s First Quarter Results Reflect Solid Loan Production and 7.8% Increase in Net Income; 26/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Declares Cash Dividend of $0.24 per Share; 24/04/2018 – Hanmi Fincl 1Q EPS 46c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hanmi Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAFC); 06/03/2018 Hanmi Names Scott Diehl to its Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – HANMI FINL SEES DEAL ADDING TO 2019 EPS; 07/05/2018 – Hanmi Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Hanmi Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding firm for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $673.92 million. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 12.05 P/E ratio. The firm also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold Hanmi Financial Corporation shares while 41 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 27.44 million shares or 1.40% less from 27.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn stated it has 255,295 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0% invested in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) for 181,056 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Sei stated it has 20,400 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc owns 75,985 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Brandywine Investment Ltd has 32,100 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Financial has invested 0.06% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 30,829 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.17 million shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0% or 882 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC). State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 16,710 shares.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for gas and oil wells worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.71 billion. The firm primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. It currently has negative earnings. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 30 ultra-deepwater floaters, 7 harsh environment floaters, 3 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 10 high-specification jackups.

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.