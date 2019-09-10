Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Both Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 21 2.86 N/A 1.81 11.88 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.37 N/A 2.80 22.88

Demonstrates Hanmi Financial Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Westamerica Bancorporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Hanmi Financial Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. From a competition point of view, Westamerica Bancorporation has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hanmi Financial Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $21.5, and a 18.85% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Westamerica Bancorporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 91.7%. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.03% of Westamerica Bancorporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Westamerica Bancorporation

Summary

On 10 of the 10 factors Westamerica Bancorporation beats Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.