Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC)’s Financial Results Comparing With SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 3.32 N/A 1.91 11.93 SVB Financial Group 231 4.39 N/A 19.92 11.52

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Hanmi Financial Corporation and SVB Financial Group. SVB Financial Group appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial Corporation. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Hanmi Financial Corporation has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than SVB Financial Group, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% SVB Financial Group 0.00% 17.3% 1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial Corporation has a beta of 0.99 and its 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. SVB Financial Group’s 2.03 beta is the reason why it is 103.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hanmi Financial Corporation and SVB Financial Group.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 SVB Financial Group 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average price target of SVB Financial Group is $270, which is potential 15.49% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hanmi Financial Corporation and SVB Financial Group are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 92.9% respectively. 0.9% are Hanmi Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are SVB Financial Group’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -3.36% 3.65% 1.47% 7.07% -19% 15.33% SVB Financial Group -8.42% -4.43% -6% -7.23% -28.11% 20.83%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than SVB Financial Group.

Summary

SVB Financial Group beats on 9 of the 10 factors Hanmi Financial Corporation.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit cards account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services. This segment also provides various loan and credit facilities; foreign exchange services; export, import, and standby letters of credit; investment services and solutions; investment advisory services; third party money market mutual funds and fixed-income securities; vineyard development loans and community development loans to clients in the wine industry; and equity valuation services to companies and venture capital/private equity firms, as well as invests in debt funds. The companyÂ’s SVB Private Bank segment offers private banking services, such as mortgages, home equity and capital call lines of credit, restricted stock purchase loans, and other secured and unsecured lending services. Its SVB Capital segment provides venture capital investment services that manage funds on behalf of third party limited partners. The company also offers asset and private wealth management, brokerage, private equity investment, and business valuation services. It operates through 29 offices in the United States; and offices in the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Israel and India. SVB Financial Group was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.