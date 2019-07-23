Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) Comparison side by side

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 (NYSE:ZBK) are two firms in the Regional – Pacific Banks that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 3.21 N/A 1.91 11.93 Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Hanmi Financial Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hanmi Financial Corporation and Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation shares and 0% of Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 shares. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -3.36% 3.65% 1.47% 7.07% -19% 15.33% Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28 -0.21% -0.28% -0.14% 1.26% 2.51% 4.78%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation was more bullish than Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors Zions Bancorporation SUB NT FX/FLT 28.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.