Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Contrasting side by side

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO), both competing one another are Regional – Pacific Banks companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 3.32 N/A 1.91 11.93 United Security Bancshares 10 4.32 N/A 0.88 11.94

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hanmi Financial Corporation and United Security Bancshares. United Security Bancshares seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Hanmi Financial Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than United Security Bancshares.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1.1% United Security Bancshares 0.00% 13.7% 1.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.99 beta indicates that Hanmi Financial Corporation is 1.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, United Security Bancshares has beta of 0.3 which is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hanmi Financial Corporation and United Security Bancshares are owned by institutional investors at 92.4% and 25.1% respectively. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of United Security Bancshares’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -3.36% 3.65% 1.47% 7.07% -19% 15.33% United Security Bancshares 0% 4.39% 1.65% -2.7% -6.1% 9.29%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation has stronger performance than United Security Bancshares

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.