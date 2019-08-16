Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

As Regional – Pacific Banks company, Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92% of Hanmi Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.26% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Hanmi Financial Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.04% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hanmi Financial Corporation and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.20% 1.00% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Hanmi Financial Corporation and its rivals’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation N/A 22 11.88 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

Hanmi Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Hanmi Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.18 1.43 2.38

$21.5 is the average price target of Hanmi Financial Corporation, with a potential upside of 20.58%. The peers have a potential upside of 51.54%. Given Hanmi Financial Corporation’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hanmi Financial Corporation is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hanmi Financial Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

Volatility & Risk

Hanmi Financial Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.08. Competitively, Hanmi Financial Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.