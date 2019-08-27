Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Contrasting side by side

As Regional – Pacific Banks businesses, Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HAFC) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial Corporation 22 2.73 N/A 1.81 11.88 Community West Bancshares 10 2.26 N/A 0.82 11.75

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Community West Bancshares appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Hanmi Financial Corporation. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Community West Bancshares, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial Corporation 0.00% 10.2% 1% Community West Bancshares 0.00% 9.8% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

Hanmi Financial Corporation is 8.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.08. In other hand, Community West Bancshares has beta of 0.4 which is 60.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Community West Bancshares Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 0 0 0.00

Hanmi Financial Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 22.58% and an $21.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hanmi Financial Corporation and Community West Bancshares has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 24.9%. Hanmi Financial Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, Community West Bancshares has 17.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hanmi Financial Corporation -1.42% -3.15% -8.55% -4.23% -14.55% 9.09% Community West Bancshares -2.53% -0.41% -5.37% -3.79% -17.87% -3.79%

For the past year Hanmi Financial Corporation had bullish trend while Community West Bancshares had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors Hanmi Financial Corporation beats Community West Bancshares.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, which include commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as various international finance and trade services and products, including letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, home improvement loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, and credit cards; and small business administration loans for business purposes, such as owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing. As of January 24, 2017, the company operated 41 full-service branches and 6 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington, and Georgia. Hanmi Financial Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.